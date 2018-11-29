WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

BUSHFIRES IN THE REGION | WHAT WE KNOW:

The advice for Round Hill has been downgraded from 'watch and act' to 'advice', with QFES advising residents to stay informed. There is still a fire travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way.

UPDATE | 8.30AM: A BUSHFIRE at Round Hill is tearing down from the Deepwater National Park, five days since the blaze broke out.

As at 8.10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported the bushfire was spreading in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way from the national park.

The current bushfire warning level is at 'Advice', meaning residents need to keep up to date and decide what actions they would take if the situation changed.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

Secure your pets for safe transport.

Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au\

The next update will be provided by 7am or if the situation changes.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.