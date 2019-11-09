Menu
Twenty one local fire crews are at a bushfire burning at Yandaran.
News

Watch and act fire warning at Yandaran

Geordi Offord
9th Nov 2019 1:30 PM

TWENTY one local fire crews have been tasked to a bushfire burning at Yandaran.

At 12.45pm Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a watch and act warning for the fire burning at Litabella Siding Lane.

A fast-moving, unpredictable fire is travelling from the intersection of Rosedale Rd and Littabella Siding Lane, moving in a north, north easterly direction towards Dickson Road.

The fire may impact Dickson Road and Dickson Access Road.

QFES have warned conditions could worsen and residents should be ready to use their bushfire survival plan.

“If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly,” the warning said.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door.”

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

If you believe you or your property are under threat call triple-0 immediately.

A Yandaran farm owner, Nicole Read, who was currently in Perth, said she had been informed that the fire was under control and that her property was unaffected

