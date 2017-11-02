Watch a movie, make a difference

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Young Mothers in India bring their babies for polio vaccination.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Young Mothers in India bring their babies for polio vaccination.

THE Rotary Clubs of Bundaberg have combined to host a fundraising movie premiere on Wednesday, November 8 to assist with the dream of eradicating polio worldwide.

The crippling disease Polio ravaged the children of the world.

At its peak, before Jonas Salk invented a vaccine in 1955, Polio paralysed and killed up to a half a million people every year. This included about 50,000 childhood deaths.

The insidious disease has been 99.9% eradicated over the past 32 years.

The premier viewing of the Agatha Christie mystery classic Murder on the Orient Express includes pre-dinner drinks and nibbles and raffles.

All funds raised will be contributed to Rotary's Polio Plus Program and every dollar raised will receive a corresponding $2 contribution from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which has joined with Rotary International to help to achieve the dream of a polio-free world.

For more details visit http://bit.ly/2h3usvK.