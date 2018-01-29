Menu
WATCH: 4m tiger shark hooked on Fraser Island

Blake Antrobus
by

IF YOU'RE tempted to cool off in the inviting waters off Fraser Island, here's a reminder why it's not a good idea.

Footage of a 4m tiger shark being reeled in at Fraser Island's Sandy Cape has been making the rounds of social media amid warnings of increased bait activity and stingers.

The shark, caught on Sunday afternoon, was released back into the water.

REELED IN: A 4m tiger shark was reeled in off Fraser Island on Saturday.
REELED IN: A 4m tiger shark was reeled in off Fraser Island on Saturday. Contributed

Ms Macdonald said tiger sharks were the most common breed found near Fraser Island, along with small hammerheads.

She said the animals were more common during the whale and tailor seasons, where they were more likely to prey on baby whales and emerging fish.

"I swim in the winter because the water is clear enough to see," Ms Macdonald said.

"In the summer there are too many irukandji and marine stingers."

Reservations manager at Fraser Island Retreat Larry Ray said the footage was a timely reminder not to swim in the island's waters this time of the year.

"With marine stingers and irukandji as well, it's not recommended to swim in the ocean waters," Mr Ray said.

"That being said, you don't often see them around Sandy Cape."

Under Queensland law, recreational fishers have a maximum size limit of 1.5 metres and a possession limit of one shark or ray.

