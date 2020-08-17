WATCH 28: How break-in inspired new watch group

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Sandy Nicholson and Officer in Charge of Bundaberg Police Beat Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy are excited about the new group.

SHOWING true community spirit looking out for one another, there’s a new Neighbourhood Watch group in town.

Neighbourhood Watch 28 Bundaberg South is the latest area to join the Neighbourhood Watch program.

After the launch of the Svensson Heights group a few months ago, a couple of friends living in Bundaberg South decided they would follow in their footsteps.

Area co-ordinator Sandy Nicholson said the idea came about after her friend was unfortunately broken into.

“Bundaberg South is a friendly neighbourhood and the purpose of forming our group is for networking and looking out for each other,” she said.

Ms Nicholson has a wonderful relationship with many of her neighbours and is looking forward to meeting more residents and working together to make the community a safer place.

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg Police Beat Senior Constable Jamie McCarthy will be the Neighbourhood Watch liaison officer for the group.

While the group will initially begin as an online Group with a dedicated Facebook page and website, they are planning a meeting in the next few months to gauge an interest in residents becoming involved in the group.

Volunteers will conduct a letterbox drop leading up to the meeting to ensure those residents who may not be active on social media are aware of the meeting date.

The Melbourne Hotel is within the boundaries of the new group and have shown their support by offering their Function Room for future group meetings.

If you are a resident or business in the Bundaberg South area and are interested in joining the group, you can visit the Neighbourhood Watch website to see what’s involved.

To follow what is happening in Bundaberg South and what the group is getting involved in head to their Facebook page.

