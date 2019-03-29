Menu
View of Bargara from Moneys Creek.
Council News

Wastewater upgrades to begin in Bargara streets

29th Mar 2019 10:22 AM
BARGARA residents can expect to see wastewater upgrades taking place from next week.

The upgrade, valued at $240,000, aims to improve the operation of the wastewater system, which Bundaberg Regional Council divisional Councillor Greg Barnes said has been a concern for locals for many years.

BRC's water service spokesman Councillor Jason Bartels said the work included the installation of a pressure main along See St, as well as upgrading the pump station on Whalley St.

"These improvements will help to reduce flow issues that currently occur sometimes in the low-lying area of Clarke Street," Cr Bartels said.

He warned that driveway access may be affected throughout the six weeks from April 1 - weather permitted - but said a site supervisor will contact each resident before interrupting access to properties.

"Council thanks residents for their patience and cooperation," he said.

The construction will take place Monday-Friday between 7am and 5pm, with traffic management implemented as required.

