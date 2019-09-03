Waste vouchers overlook vacant land

A Bargara retiree said vacant residential properties should be considered in the Bundaberg Regional Council’s waste voucher scheme.

Brian Reynolds has two vacant properties, and he said the local community benefits from land being kept clean for safety reasons and to keep up appearances.

Mr Reynolds said he had spoken to Bundaberg councillors about his concerns, and said it needed to be an issue brought up before the local government election next March.

Additional vouchers for vacant residential land would not necessarily cost the council more money considering the benefits.

Vacant land required more maintenance and could attract illegal dumping from neighbours, he said.

Mr Reynolds said the council could attach performance criteria to the vouchers, and put the responsibility of tidy blocks back onto the land owner by doing so.

Under the Bundaberg Regional Council scheme, residential property owners received two vouchers a year, to dispose up to 500kgs of domestic mixed waste or domestic green waste at any of the council’s waste facilities.

Mr Reynolds said vacant residential blocks were absent from the scheme, yet these had higher needs, including with weed removal.

“There is a lot more rubbish to be removed from vacant land than from a site with a house on it,” he said.

“So logic says, who requires the vouchers more?

“Council believes that the collection of Macca’s cartons and wine bottles is far more important than maintaining vacant land in a neat, tidy and safe condition.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said that considering the introduction of the Queensland Government’s waste levy in July, the council did not propose additional changes to waste services.

However, the council was open to reviewing its options in discussions setting up the 2020-21 budget, including the allocation of waste vouchers in the community.