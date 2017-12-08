Menu
Waste services to continue over break

All 10 waste facilities will operate as per normal on all other public holidays during this period.
THE festive season is business as usual for Bundaberg Regional Council's waste and recycling team.

Waste and Recycling spokesman Cr Scott Rowleson said over the Christmas and New Year period, council's dedicated Waste and Recycling team would complete their kerbside bin collection runs as per normal.

"Collection days do not change during the holiday period, even for those residents whose regular bin collection day falls on a public holiday, however collections will be starting earlier than usual between Christmas Day and the New Year,” Cr Rowleson said.

"We are asking all residents to ensure they place their bins on the kerbside the night prior to collection to ensure no bins are missed.”

Cr Rowleson said Council's 10 waste facilities would continue to operate as usual during the holiday season with the exception of Christmas Day.

"The Bundaberg Waste Facility, located on University Drive, will be the only waste facility operating on Christmas Day and will be open from 8am to noon.

"All 10 waste facilities will operate as per normal on all other public holidays during this period.”

Find out more at bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

