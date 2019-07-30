‘Waste of time’: Angry Tyrrell cop lashes out after court

CELEBRATED former homicide investigator Gary Jubelin claimed he had a "lawful right and an operational need" to record someone while investigating the disappearance of William Tyrrell, during a remarkable press conference at the first court appearance of his criminal case.



Jubelin entered Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday with his high-profile defence barrister Margaret Cunneen to cheers from a crowd of around 20 supporters.

Gary Jubelin lashed out at the charges against him outside court. Picture: AAP

Gary Jubelin arrives with his lawyer Margaret Cunneen. Picture: AAP

Jubelin pleaded not guilty of four charges he breached the Listening Devices Act by recording someone in the investigation into the 2014 disappearance of William Tyrrell.

Outside court he told reporters: "In essence I've been accused of recording four conversations, those conversations were conversations I had with a person about the disappearance of William Tyrrell.

A group of around 20 people turned out to support the former NSW detective.

"I had a lawful right and an operation need to record that conversation. And I'll repeat that, I had a lawful right and an operation need to record those conversations.

"I have made no attempt whatsoever to conceal the fact that I recorded those conversations and police were aware of that.

"I have pleaded not guilty to all four charges, those charges relate specifically to me carrying out my duties investigating the disappearance of William Tyrrell. I'll repeat that because I think it's very important everyone understands what these charges relate to. They relate to me carrying out my duties investigating the disappearance of William Tyrrell."

Gary Jubelin pleaded not guilty of four charges. Picture: AAP

Jubelin, then a Detective Chief Inspector of the Homicide Squad, retired from the force in June before he was charged. He said management left him little option but to leave the force after the allegations came to light.

"Sadly I've retired from the NSW Police, unfortunately it's not what I wanted to do but … as a direct result of the manner in which management treated me after these allegations surfaced, my position in the NSW Police became untenable.

"I was not allowed to carry out duties, I was taken off the investigations I was leading and I could no longer continue to support victims and lock up the bad guys like I've done throughout my career.

Gary Jubelin was lead detective in the disappearance of William Tyrrell.

"I will miss being a police officer but I'm sure they will carry on with or without me.

"I'm not broken, I have done nothing wrong and I will continue to defend myself.

"I think it's an incredible waste of time."

Standing at the entrance to Downing Centre Local Court as Jubelin arrived were a crowd of about 20 more supporters including Mark and Faye Leveson - Jubelin worked tirelessly to reunite them with the remains of their son Matthew - and representatives from families connected to the Bowraville murders.

And entering the courthouse behind Jubelin was former NSW Police deputy commissioner Nick Kaldas, former detective Angelo Memmolo and serving Sex Crimes Squad detective Paul Jacob who were there to support him.

