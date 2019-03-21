WASTE LEVY: Another bill for Bundy businesses

WASTE NOT: The council wants to reduce the amount of waste dumped at Childers Waste Facility and the region's other tips.

COMMERCIAL businesses will soon be hit in the back pocket by changes to the council's waste disposal processes.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and environment manager Gavin Steele addressed councillors during the briefing meeting yesterday and said the state's introduction of the waste levy was a cost they would have to pass on to businesses.

"This year we have the state waste levy that will come into place for the first time on July 1 and it's got some impacts on our operations,” Mr Steele said.

"What we're seeking to do is change the waste types that are accepted at some of our facilities.

"We will stop accepting some waste at some facilities because we will have to double handle that and that impacts how fees are charged.

"Generally in relation to domestic waste the levy doesn't apply to it, there are no changes in fees for those.”

Mr Steele said council was trying to minimise what actually went in to landfill but confirmed domestic waste would not attract the levy.

"Everything that goes into landfill other than domestic waste will incur the waste levy,” he said.

"Secondly, what we're effectively trying to do at some of our facilities is... transfer them into transfer stations.

"If we've got transfer stations (the levy is) not paid until it goes to a landfill.

"The intention from our perspective is to try to avoid as much as possible what goes to landfill.”

Mr Steele said a significant administration cost was involved due to monthly reporting requirements.

"We're also proposing workshops with industry, particularly the major waste transporters,” he said.

"There's been no indication from the state at this point in time about when they're going to start communicating viably about the waste levy coming in so we're trying to get ahead of the game.”

The item will be voted on at council's ordinary meeting next Wednesday.