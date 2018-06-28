WASTE: Lasting benefit for Childers and Woodgate investments

Divisional representative Bill Trevor said priority projects had received funding and he was pleased with the spread of works.

A BUNDABERG Budget commitment of $3.6 million to upgrade the Childers wastewater treatment plant headlines new expenditure for numerous projects across Division Two.

"Upgrading the sewerage treatment plant is essential given that we need infrastructure capacity to cater to future residential expansion,” he said.

"In line with Council's commitment to renewable energy, solar systems will also be installed at both Childers and Woodgate wastewater treatment plants to assist in offsetting the costs of ongoing power consumption.

"Further expenditure has been identified for the Woodgate Vacuum Sewerage Extension with $200,000 allocated in the budget on top of the $2.3 million invested in this project in the current financial year.

"Roads and drainage work will also be carried out across the division with sections of Church Street, Agnesvale, Prosser and Knudsens Roads identified for bitumen seal upgrade as well as $90,000 in drainage work for Sixth Avenue at Woodgate.”

Cr Trevor said it was also pleasing to see footpath construction at Moray Court, Woodgate and Lord and Broadhurst Streets in Childers included in budget works.

"We will also complete the footpath from the main street to the RV parking area in Crescent Street, with similar footpath construction connecting the hospital in Broadhurst Street to Ginns Road,” he said.

"Lighting at the Childers Showgrounds is also on the program with $160,000 included to upgrade the flood lighting.

"Council has provided a focus on projects that will deliver a lasting benefit and encourage development within the region while also allocating funding to numerous small projects that improve the lifestyle of many residents in the locations in which they live.”

Cr Trevor said ongoing road maintenance work across the division would continue as normal.