‘Wasn’t built in a day’: Athlete’s inspiring speech to Bundy kids

STUDENTS from a Bundaberg school have been left inspired after an Olympic medal-winning athlete opened up about her own experience in approaching challenges with a positive mindset.

Appearing by a virtual platform, Australian swimmer Taylor McKeown shared her journey of hard work and persistence, both in and out of the pool, with students from Bundaberg West State School this week.

Presented by Optus as part of the Olympics Unleashed program, the 25-year-old competitive swimmer appeared via a videoconferencing platform to speak to Bundy kids and answer questions.

“The Olympics Unleashed program presented by Optus, has allowed past, present and aspiring athletes to connect with students around Australia to talk about experiences throughout our sporting careers and inspire them to think critically about their own goals,” Ms McKeown said.

“I love talking to primary school aged students in particular and I’ve found that when I speak to kids from regional towns and schools, I find that they are so excited, lovely and really engaged.”

Australia's Taylor McKeown celebrates her gold medal in the Women's 200m Breaststroke final during the swimming at the Commonwealth Games at Tollcross Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, July 26, 2014. Picture: Dean Lewins

Swimming competitively from the age of 13, Ms McKeown said the first major highlight of her career was when she was 18-years-old and won a gold medal in the 200m breaststroke race at the Commonwealth Games.

“It was my first time on an Australian swim team and it was a really breakthrough performance, winning that gold medal on such a big world stage, so that was a career defining moment and one that I’ll cherish forever,” she said.

“Of course there is also the pinnacle of our sport which is the Olympics, which a lot hard work went into, so it was such a huge relief when I qualified (for the 2016 games.)”

But she did more than qualify for the summer Olympics, bringing home a silver medal for the 4 x 100m medley relay.

“Personally I’m quite impatient, so after a week of work I want to see results straight away and as an athlete, I always hold myself to a super high standard, so if I’m not meeting that standard fast, I tend to get frustrated and impatient,” Ms McKeown said.

“I’m very lucky that I’ve learned that good things take time and there’s always going to be high and lows no matter what field you’re in, but you can really learn from the low points about pushing on and doing better next time.”

Australia's Taylor McKeown in action during the women's 100m breaststroke semi-final 1 at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on day two, of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Picture: Dave Hunt

Spending a large portion of her life preparing for a race that goes for just over two minutes at the Olympics, Ms McKeown said it was a dream come true to bring home a silver medal, but it didn’t come without major sacrifices.

From moving out of home at just 17-years-old to follow her coach who had taken up a new role in Brisbane, the professional athlete said it meant she had to be fully self-sufficient from a young age.

In addition, Ms McKeown also had to forego social outings with friends and reduce her university study load to part-time, to accommodate her training commitments.

But the passionate swimmer said she wouldn’t change it for the world.

“Swimming is amazing – it has allowed me to travel the world, meet heaps of people, stay fit and I love what I do … I want to push on and do that for as long as I can,” she said.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day and I’m reminded by my swimming coach everyday that good things take time, so if you want something you will persist long enough and hard enough to make it happen.”

Aiming to compete in her second Olympic Games, the professional swimmer aims to qualify for the games in Tokyo, which have been postponed to July and August next year.