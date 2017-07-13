Washing machine that caught fire not Samsung

SAMSUNG has revealed a washing machine that caught fire and almost set a house alight was not made by the company

The machine caught fire last week at a North Bundaberg home with owners Kavou Jones and Chris Smith saying that they thought their second-hand machine was a Samsung and "fairly new”.

Since the story was published, Samsung technicians have been investigating the incident.

The technicians told the NewsMail after reviewing photos of the machine taken after the fire that they believed the machine did not have the same internal components as Samsung models.

The owners of the second-hand machine have since found out that the washing machine was a Fisher & Paykel model.

The fire started just before 7am last Friday with firefighters arriving at the home to find owners had already extinguished the flames using buckets of water.

The owners said the flames were high enough to reach the ceiling of the laundry and were licking at a fluorescent light.

The machine was not in use at the time of the fire and was completely destroyed in the incident, with all branding rendered illegible.