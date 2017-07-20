22°
News

Washed up whale in Agnes Water

Chris Lees
| 20th Jul 2017 10:03 AM
The washed up whale near Agnes Water has decomposed greatly.
The washed up whale near Agnes Water has decomposed greatly. Susan Cochrane Gower

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PEOPLE are being warned to stay away from a washed up whale near Agnes Water.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said rangers first observed the carcass on Sunday after it washed up on the rocks with the high tide.

You may also be interested in:

VIDEO: Gladstone community joins forces for Oncology unit

The whale is at Chinaman Beach and Springs Beach near Agnes Water.

"The whale is likely to have died weeks ago based on the level of decomposition of the carcass," a spokesperson said.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid contact with the animal due to health risks."

The spokesperson said because of the remote location, the whale would be left there to decompose naturally.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  agnes water beached whale environment ocean

Fears for elderly as Blue Care slashes nurses in Bundaberg

Fears for elderly as Blue Care slashes nurses in Bundaberg

LOCAL nursing representatives say they have been left "gobsmacked” by major staff cuts at three Bundaberg aged care homes.

Vale Wazza: Police officer loses long battle with illness

ON DUTY: Snr Const Warren Broughton with Tanya and Damon Broughton at the Queensland Police Service Medal presentation held at the PCYC. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Vale, Wazza.

Violent Qld inmates forced to sleep on top of one another

The state’s prisons have 6449 beds but 7734 inmates are packed in.

Nuisance splashes officers with drink

Daniel Pashleyleaved Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Pashley, 29, a fishing trawler unloader, pleaded guilty in court

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

Artists to hit the stage for Childers Festival

LIVE LINE-UP: Mzaza will hit the stage at the Childers Festival next weekend, along with many other cultural performers.

Array of cultural performances on show next weekend

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Pirates are invading Playhouse Theatre

LIMITED RUN: The Pirates of Penzance Jnr is coming to Bundaberg.

Dozens of youngsters in rehearsals for swashbuckling show

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3 pricing

SAMSUNG is hoping to give Apple's new iPad a run for its money with the launch of the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3.

Tough Thursday? Little Prince George can relate

THURSDAY is a tough one for most of us.

Versaille's cross-dressing warrior a dream role

Alexander Vlahos in a scene from season two of the TV series Versailles.

Drama's larger-than-life French aristocrat well ahead of his time.

Oh! G'day Greg: The Shark goes starkers at 62

Norman says he didn’t have any way of giving the golf balls a polish

Knights' Trent Hodkinson takes terminally ill teen to prom

Hannah and Trent Hodkinson arrive at the formal

TRENT Hodkinson, take a bow.

From Castle Black to cutting edge

Owen Teale stars in the TV series Pulse.

Owen Teale moves on from Game of Thrones to play a doctor.

Why are backpacks banned from Splendour?

GETTING READY: Splendour 'siJessica Ducrou (left) and Paul Piticco (right) with Police Commander for Splendour Gary Cowan.

Ban 'a sign of the times' say organisers

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 3 $299,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

DOWN BY THE RIVERSIDE HALF ACRE ON 2 TITLES

Miara 4673

Rural 3 1 5 O/O $365,000

Fantastic lifestyle Down by the river side, barramundi and boat ramp virtually at you own back door, ideal for fishing and prawning , crabbing and boating...

FURTHER REDUCTION - OWNERS ARE SERIOUS TO SELL - BE SURPRISED and DISCOVER WHAT IS REVEALED INSIDE

72 Kendalls Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 1 4 $310,000

This is position plus being so close to Stockland Shopping Centre, Movie Theatre, Sporting Clubs, Schools, Hospitals, Air-Port the list is endless - indeed one...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

BELLE EDEN - THE PLACE TO LIVE

Belle Eden Estate, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and ... STARTING FROM...

Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and an unbeatable location, this is the ideal place to build your new home. Belle Eden...

The Idyllic Residential Location

Lot 2 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Build in Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lot 3 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Be Apart of Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lot 1 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $146,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Outlook Bargara - Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lots 1-5 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest residential land estate with Stage 1 ... FROM ONLY...

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest residential land estate with Stage 1 now available consisting of 5 premium home sites starting from $138,000 and block...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living