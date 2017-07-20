Washed up whale in Agnes Water

The washed up whale near Agnes Water has decomposed greatly.

PEOPLE are being warned to stay away from a washed up whale near Agnes Water.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said rangers first observed the carcass on Sunday after it washed up on the rocks with the high tide.

The whale is at Chinaman Beach and Springs Beach near Agnes Water.

"The whale is likely to have died weeks ago based on the level of decomposition of the carcass," a spokesperson said.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid contact with the animal due to health risks."

The spokesperson said because of the remote location, the whale would be left there to decompose naturally.