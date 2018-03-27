Cheeses recalled amid listeria fears

A VARIETY of cheeses have been recalled from IGA Foodlands and independent retailers across Australia after concerns of potential listeria.

The NSW Food Authority advised customers in a statement that dairy distributor Washed Rind has recalled a selection of cheese made in France and sold across Australia.

"Washed Rind Pty Ltd has recalled a variety of cheeses made in France from IGA and Supa IGA in NSW, independent retailers in QLD and ACT, Foodworks and independent retailers in VIC, Foodlands IGA and independent retailers in SA and IGA, Supa IGA and independent retailers in WA due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination," the statement reads.

The recall comes after six people have died as a result of listeria outbreak in rockmelons around the country.

Washed Rind cheeses have been recalled by the NSW Food Authority over listeria fears.

Affected cheeses:

Saint Simeon 200g, Plastic container, Best before 08-04-2018

Brie de Nangis 1kg, Wrapped in cheese paper/plastic and set in ½ wooden box, Best before 08-04-2018

Le Vignelait Brillat Savarin 500g, Plastic container, Best before 8-04-2018

Coulommiers Truffe 800g, Wrapped in cheese paper/plastic and set in ½ wooden box, Best before 08-04-2018 and 22-04-2018

Le Coulommiers 500g, Wrapped in cheese paper/plastic and set in ½ wooden box, Best before 08-04-2018 and 22-04-2018

Brie de Brie Pasteurise 2.8kg, Wrapped in cheese paper/plastic and set in ½ wooden box, Best before 08-04-2018 and 22-04-2018

"Consumers should not eat this product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," the statement reads.

"Listeria monocytogenes may cause illness in pregnant women and their unborn babies, the elderly and people with low immune systems."