Wide Bay chief detective Bruce McNab addressing the press.
Crime

Headless torso case: Victim a Coast businessman

18th Jul 2014 6:00 AM | Updated: 11:18 AM
UPDATE: It is understood that the victim of the gruesome headless torso murder is Sunshine Coast businessman George Gerbic.

A 56-year-old woman, who was believed to be the defacto of the victim, is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today after being questioned by police yesterday.

The body was discovered on the side of Cedar Pocket Rd last September.

Police have declared a crime scene at an address in Main Creek Rd, Tanawha,

Operation Lima Sea was commenced on September 19, 2013, after the discovery of the human torso.

The deceased was identified as a 66-year-old Tanawha man.

A 56-year-old Tanawha women was last night charged with murder and misconduct with corpse by interfering.  

Detectives question Tanawha woman over 'headless torso' murder

GYMPIE and Brisbane Homicide Squad detectives were last night questioning a woman who lived with the man whose torso was found beside Cedar Pocket Rd last September.

After 10 months of painstaking investigation, Wide Bay chief detective Bruce McNab said a 57-year-old woman was assisting police with their inquiries.

"We have identified the dead man as a 66-year-old Tanawha man," Det Insp McNab said outside Gympie CIB headquarters.

"We have declared a crime scene at an address in Main Creek Rd, Tanawha," Det Insp Bruce McNab said yesterday.

"The victim and the woman both resided at that address," he said.

"We did testing on the home and we believe that what has taken place has taken place at that address.

"We've spoken to next of kin but we haven't released his name yet."

 

Insp McNab said identification was achieved through painstaking detective work, particularly interviews all over south-east Queensland from Tweed Heads to Bundaberg and the Darling Downs, following up information on medicinal drugs found in the man's body.

"It's been a long hard slog," Insp McNab said.

"There's been a lot of scientific testing on the remains we found.

"That focused a fair bit on a check on drugs found in his system and it's gone from there. There've been a lot of inquiries on that in the past two months.

"Detectives from here and the Homicide Squad have been all over south-east Queensland following up on the medications.

"We've had inquiries running today interstate and we've seized items found in two other states.

"A lot of long hours and a lot of leg work.

"Detectives have travelled from the Tweed Coast to Bundaberg and all over the Darling Downs.

"We had no other identification. The man has never been reported missing.

"It's been particularly good work by the Homicide Squad and local detectives," Insp McNab said.

Gympie Times

