BOUNCING BACK: Warwick East principal Marina Clarke with Prep students Elizah Hoffman, Flynt Buckland and Destiny Hale. Chris Lines
Warwick's generosity knows no limits after devastating fire

Chris Lines
by
22nd Jul 2019 6:03 PM
AS THE smoke clears from the Warwick East State School fire, Parents and Citizens Association President Mick Murdoch said the community's support has brought him to tears.

Mr Murdoch said neighbouring businesses were ready to lend a hand as soon as they saw the smoke.

"As soon as it occurred, the Bunnings crew brought down gazebos, hats, drinks, ice blocks, craft and colouring stuff for the kids - the staff were absolutely sensational.

"The fire was still smouldering and Jeremy Winlaw from Domino's was already texting me asking if he could help," Mr Murdoch said.

"I'm truly overwhelmed by these guys' response. Honestly, you do get teary thinking about it."

As Domino's had assisted with the school's fundraising efforts before, Mr Winlaw was eager to help out again.

"I know how hard the P&C Association work and they have lost a lot in the fire," he said

"Once people are over the initial shock we will be happy to run another fundraiser for the school."

Mr Murdoch said he had been swamped by offers of support from around the Warwick community.

"People offered to help us with a myriad of things, from hosting a breakfast to moving furniture."

"It's a very historical school and there are very few people in town who don't have some sort of linkage to it."

He said he did not expect to be sending his children to school today.

"The P&C Association had started planning to look after the kids but because of the department's quick response, we didn't have to," he said.

He credits Education Queensland and the contractors for doing an amazing job.

"It was beyond my greatest expectations."

This morning the school hosted a parade for contractors who worked all weekend to install the new buildings.

"They marched down through the centre and the kids gave them a big round of applause."

"I get a lump in my throat talking about it and the blokes there would've been feeling the same way."

