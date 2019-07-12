Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ASSAULT: A Warwick man lifted and tossed a couch at a police officer in March.
ASSAULT: A Warwick man lifted and tossed a couch at a police officer in March. Rob Wright
Crime

Warwick man assaults police officer with his couch

Elyse Wurm
by
11th Jul 2019 6:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER police forced their way into his home, Benjamin James Nunns used a couch to continue his battle and seriously assaulted one of the officers in the process.

At Warwick Magistrates Court this week, it was heard the officers attended his home to carry out a job but upon their arrival Nunns barricaded the entries to the house.

Police Prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the 29-year-old Warwick man was asked repeatedly to open the front door.

"He was warned a number of times police would have to force entry," Sgt Wiggan said.

Once police were inside, Nunns somehow managed to lift a couch and toss it towards one of the officers.

"He used his hand to push the couch away and hyper-extended his thumb," Sgt Wiggan said.

Nunns was then followed into the kitchen and promptly handcuffed before being taken to the Warwick watch-house.

He pleaded guilty to one count of serious assault of police and two counts of obstructing police.

Lawyer Phil Crook said the incident in March was an emotional situation for Nunns and argued logic could be abandoned during those times.

During sentencing, Acting Magistrate Roger Stark said Nunns had pleaded guilty early and had some criminal history.

He fined Nunns $800.

Convictions were not recorded.

obstruct police serious assault of police warwick crime warwick magistrates court warwick police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Bundaberg doctor charged with possession of child porn

    premium_icon Bundaberg doctor charged with possession of child porn

    Crime A BUNDABERG doctor who previously worked at the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has appeared in court charged with possessing child exploitation material.

    Why girls need to trade in gender stereotypes

    premium_icon Why girls need to trade in gender stereotypes

    News Expo set to explore potential of women in trades

    How local health practice has changed in 30 years

    premium_icon How local health practice has changed in 30 years

    Health Bundaberg GP mentored junior doctors for 30 years

    Pallet exports to double at Bundy Port thanks to new deal

    premium_icon Pallet exports to double at Bundy Port thanks to new deal

    Business The new deal set to bring more jobs and economic growth.