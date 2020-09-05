Warwick boarder’s joy at chance to get back to sick mum

OVERJOYED: Alexandra Marchand, a year 10 boarding student from Moree, will know get to see her family this upcoming holiday.

ONE Warwick boarding student has rejoiced at the chance to see her family again as the surrounding community continues its plea for compassionate exemptions.

Alexandra Marchand, a Year 10 boarder at Scots PGC is one of the lucky few who will now get to return home after the inclusion of Moree into the border bubble.

The move followed a fire that tore through the Mungindi town centre and left the small town locked out of its neighbouring Moree and without a supply to fresh food.

But for Alexandra, the decision means she will be able to return home for the holidays and tend to her family and sick mother.

"At holidays, my parents rely on my help around the farm. My mum has been sick and in hospital so this holiday it is really important that I get back there to provide my family with the support they need," she said.

"It's been particularly upsetting. I think the prospect of not being able to see her when she needs me the most has made feel very unsettled and even more desperate to get home."

Alexandra's story, similar to many other fellow boarders who are still locked out, had urged her to continue the fight on their behalf.

"Please let them return home. That's all we really want," she said.

"It's hard to be at boarding school for 40 weeks of the year. We just need a rest, please. "Please let them return home and then come back to school."

Member for Southern Downs James Lister said the ongoing situation was a "tragic" one for many families.

"I think in all cases, there's the possibility for mismanagement and I understand the reason for borders to be closed, but it is in the public interest for these sorts of exemptions to be weighed up very carefully."

It comes as Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud slammed the Premier's response to boarders as "abhorrent."