Warts and constipation cases clogging hospital

Bundaberg Hospital is pleading with residents to avoid unnecessary visits to its emergency department as valuable time is being taken up treating patients for ailments they should be seeing their doctor for.

When a person presents to an emergency department they are placed in a queue according to the severity of their medical condition, organised in five categories with category one being the most severe.

Bundaberg Hospital emergency department had at least 329 presentations during the 2015/16 financial year that could have been treated by a doctor, according to data from Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

These presentations included patients with sunburn, gout, cough, constipation, viral warts and other superficial injuries as well as people seeking a doctor's certificate.

A WBHHS spokesman said while hospital ED staff would attend to everyone - as long as they were prepared to be patient if their case was less urgent - the hospital encouraged people to consider whether seeing a GP or after-hours service was more appropriate.

"The more non-urgent presentations we receive, the more difficult it is to treat patients requiring emergency clinical care within the recommended timeframes,” the spokesman said.

On average, Bundaberg Hospital receives more than 140 presentations a day.

The WBHHS annual report last year showed on average hospital emergency departments across the Wide Bay treated about 317 patients a day or 13 an hour.

Data released by the State Government earlier this week showed 1203 patients went to a Queensland ED to have a splinter removed, 599 to have a cough treated and 2704 went to an emergency department requesting a doctor's certificate.

Health Minister Cameron Dick said the doctors and nurses within Queensland emergency departments were there to save lives "not extract splinters or write prescriptions for patients who could be visiting their GP”.

Stats

Qld public hospital ED presentations

Changes to surgical dressings and sutures 17,489

Sprain and strains 10,070

Request for prescriptions 3220

Request for medical certificate 2704

Superficial foreign body (splinter) 1203