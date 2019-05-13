Unwanted Bronco’s confusing start at new club

Kodi Nikorima impressed in his club debut for the Warriors. Picture: AAP

Unwanted Bronco Kodi Nikorima insists he harbours no bad blood towards Brisbane over his shock exit and is determined to prove he can be a long-term playmaker at his new club the Warriors.

Nikorima's move from Red Hill to New Zealand was so swift the Kiwi Test half found himself shouting Broncos plays at confused Warriors teammates in his side's courageous 26-18 Magic Round defeat of the Dragons.

Just 15 days ago, Nikorima was Brisbane's No.1 halfback in a 29-6 defeat of Cronulla at Suncorp Stadium.

On Saturday night, he was back for his 50th game at Suncorp, this time making his Warriors debut after Broncos coach Anthony Seibold told Nikorima he could not guarantee his future at Red Hill beyond 2020.

With just two training sessions under his belt, Nikorima impressed in the No.6 jumper, setting up two tries, including the last pass for Peta Hiku's final try in the 79th minute which buried the Red V.

The performance could've been viewed as Nikorima's defiant statement that Seibold stuffed up by releasing him.

Instead, the 25-year-old wants to be better, not bitter.

"It was pretty emotional," Nikorima said after his maiden Warriors outing.

"It was always a hard decision to leave the Broncos. The club still means a lot to me, I was with them since I was 12.

"I loved the Broncos boys there and the staff, I've still got a lot of love for the Broncos and that will never change.

"But I'm glad to look ahead and I'm looking forward to my future with the Warriors."

After 86 games in four seasons for the Broncos, including a grand final appearance in 2015, Nikorima admits he is still adjusting to life at the Warriors' scrumbase alongside Blake Green.

"Getting to know the plays was the hardest thing," he said.

Kodi Nikorima celebrates with try-scorer Ken Maumalo. Picture: AAP

"Most teams are similar in the structure they play, but I had to learn their new plays.

"I found myself calling a few Broncos plays out there and the boys were looking at me a bit weird. To their credit, they moved on with it.

"I wasn't too nervous. I knew there would be a lot of hype around my name and that people would be watching me, but I went through the same routine.

"When I ran out, I was pretty excited. I'm very pleased that we got the job done.

"It's good to get the win after a pretty crazy week for myself."