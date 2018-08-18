Menu
FOUR-PEAT: Gin Gin's Scott Warren won the Queensland Men's Country Week Championship again.
FOUR-PEAT: Gin Gin's Scott Warren won the Queensland Men's Country Week Championship again.
Sport

Warren is the best country golfer again

Shane Jones
by
18th Aug 2018 1:10 PM
GOLF: Gin Gin's Scott Warren can continue his claim of being the best amateur golfer in the state.

The 19-time club champion won his fourth straight Queensland men's country week championship in Toowoomba this week, winning by five shots.

He shot a 74 and a 71 in the 36-hole tournament and became the first player in the history of the tournament to win it four times in a row.

Warren won after fighting back from a shot down to Anthony Timms after the first round.

His 71 on the final day that gave him the win was the second best recorded round.

The victory puts Warren level with Peter Wouter for the record of most wins as well.

"I look forward to the event every year - win, lose or draw, I look forward to playing,” Warren told the Golf Queensland site.

"The course was in great condition.

"I struggled with distance control, but it was a pleasure to play.

"Thanks to everyone involved that made it a great couple of days.”

Warren's win continues his incredible year in the sport.

He won the Monto Open recently to add to his 19th Gin Gin Open.

Warren has also won five other district tournaments he has entered, continuing his dominance of the region.

The 31-year-old will have more opportunities to add to that later this year with at least another five tournaments to be held in Wide Bay.

Bundaberg News Mail

