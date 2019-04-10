Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Alpaca dead after man fails to feed pets

by Lea Emery
10th Apr 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Navy clearance diver was "doing his incompetent best" when four alpacas and a goat in his care became emaciated and infested with lice, a court has been told.

Warren Dean and his partner Lisa Cole did not provide enough food for the animals, leading to the death of one of the alpacas.

The Southport Magistrates Court was told the pair had the animals for just a month at their Currumbin Valley property when the RSPCA became involved.

Yesterday Dean pleaded guilty to multiple charges including failure to provide adequate food.

Cole pleaded guilty to a single charge of failing to comply with animal welfare directions.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse fined Dean, 57, $1000 and ordered by pay the RSPCA $9,918 for the cost of looking after the animals.

She also ordered he pay more than $1100 in court costs.

Cole was fined $200 and ordered to pay the RSPCA another $200.

The couple's barrister Tony Kimmins said the pair did not mean to harm the animals.

"They did their incompetent best to try and allow the animals to live," he said.

Mr Kimmins said the pair had purchased the alpacas to give Dean to help cope with his post traumatic stress disorder.

More Stories

animal abuse editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    John's journey from corporate world to camel adventure

    premium_icon John's journey from corporate world to camel adventure

    News TRADING a five-star lifestyle for a five billion star adventure, John Elliott starts his trek across the country with four camels and his dog Bruski today.

    • 10th Apr 2019 3:56 PM
    Revealing the secrets behind Bundy's favourite hot chips

    premium_icon Revealing the secrets behind Bundy's favourite hot chips

    Food & Entertainment From truck-loads of spuds to the special Belgian method

    Cake shakes, dessert nachos and ruby hot choc on cafe menu

    premium_icon Cake shakes, dessert nachos and ruby hot choc on cafe menu

    Food & Entertainment Eatery reopens with magnificent creations