Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Joseph Taylor was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning to be sentenced over the death of cyclist Cameron Frewer.
John Joseph Taylor was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning to be sentenced over the death of cyclist Cameron Frewer. Amber Hooker
Breaking

Warrant issued for accused killer missing from court

Felicity Ripper
by
10th Feb 2020 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of killing cyclist Cameron Frewer on a Sunshine Coast road.

Maroochydore District Court this morning heard John Joseph Taylor will not be appearing in court today as barrister Simon Lewis and law firm Chelsea Emery and Associates sought leave to withdraw.

Mr Lewis said Taylor's solicitors "did everything they could" to have him appear in court.

Taylor was in court last week, on February 6, when he heard he was required to appear in court today.

More to come.

Cycling safety advocate Cameron Frewer was hit and killed on Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.
Cycling safety advocate Cameron Frewer was hit and killed on Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
cameron frewer crime editors picks john joseph taylor maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Even worse weather threat looming

        Even worse weather threat looming

        Weather Sydney has seen its heaviest rain in 28 years – but a new danger is lurking that could make the weekend’s rain in the east seem like a drop in the ocean.

        O’Brien sensationally quits National Party

        premium_icon O’Brien sensationally quits National Party

        Politics Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien quits National Party

        Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        premium_icon Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        Weather Heavy rainfall smashes Queensland but brings relief to drought-hit regions

        Finding out the roots to Paradise Dam issues

        premium_icon Finding out the roots to Paradise Dam issues

        News The Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry is undertaking an independent investigation...