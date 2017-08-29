Warning to watch out for debris

BOATIES are being urged to keep their eyes peeled and watch out for debris in Bundaberg waterways.

This comes as Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg posted a photo of tree branches scattered across its launch ramp at Burnett Heads.

VMR president Graham Kingston said when the tides were high during the full and new moon it was particularly bad.

"The point to mention is these moon phases take the high further up the banks and pull the debris back down into the water,” he said.

"We regularly have to remove debris from the ramp on spring tides so that the rescue vessel can be launched.”

They are reminding boaties to keep a proper lookout when navigating the Burnett River and offshore waters.