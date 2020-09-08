Warning to parents after disturbing video goes viral online

A highly disturbing video has gone viral online, prompting concerned residents and parents to reach out.

A highly disturbing video has gone viral online, prompting concerned residents and parents to reach out.

BUNDABERG social media users and concerned parents are calling for awareness after a graphic and disturbing video went viral.

The video shows a man in his 30s sitting at a desk before taking his own life.

Originating as a Facebook live video, the violent footage was soon shared by users of the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok, where some were embedding it in videos purporting to show benign content.

Concerned locals have reached out to the NewsMail and local community groups after witnessing the footage.

Issues and crisis manager Stephen Beckett, on behalf of Act for Kids, has urged parents to be careful with their children’s social media use.

“Act for Kids understands a graphic suicide has appeared on social media platforms today and is urging all parents to be vigilant with their children’s social media usage,” he said.

“We are advised this video of suicide by gunshot is extremely graphic and may cause extreme distress for children who see it.

“Act for Kids encourages parents to talk to their children to determine if they have viewed this content, and limit social media usage until the video has been removed.”

Research by Act for Kids found two-thirds of parents fail to secure their devices and one in two allow their children unsupervised access online.

Act for Kids urges families to follow these three steps to help keep their kids safe online:

1. Secure household devices by setting passcodes and restrictions on all devices.

2. Supervise children online and monitor the material they are accessing.

3. Sit down and have an open conversation with your child about the material they may see online.

If you’ve been feeling depressed, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids’ Helpline on 1800 55 1800.