Queenslanders can book campsites from today

THERE are only three active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland, with no news cases being recorded overnight.

This brings the state's total to 1060 with almost 209,000 tests having been undertaken.

Queenslanders can book a camping trip from today in the state's national parks, forests and other recreational areas.

Campers have been urged to book to ensure they have the necessary permits ahead of travelling.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said facilities including picnic tables and bbqs in those camping areas will also re-open.

"Public shower facilities will remain closed," she said.

"And capacity in some locations may be reduced to maintain appropriate numbers for social distancing in the interests of community health and in line with Queensland Health directions."

Visitor numbers will be restricted in the Cooloola and Bribie Island recreation areas where a specific COVID-19 Access Authority will be required.

COVID-19 Access Authorities are available online at no extra cost to the normal requirements of purchasing vehicle access and camping permit.

They are a mandatory requirement for access to these four-wheel-drive recreation areas.

Queensland Health has backed down on limiting hotel wait staff serving just one section of 20 people when coronavirus restrictions are further eased.

The change has been welcomed by the Queensland Hotels Association, which says it will now be financially viable for many more pubs and clubs to open their doors.

From Friday, pubs and clubs will be able to seat 20 patrons per area within a premises if a COVID safe industry plan is in place.

Patrons need to be seated and only table service will be provided. Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Sunday it was only possible "as long as staff don't move from group to group".

However, QHA chief executive Bernie Hogan says a new health directive permits wait staff to work two zones, which would allow for breaks and a reduction in employees during slow times.

"It means you could now have two people working across three pods and allows for staff to cover for each other on breaks," Mr Hogan told AAP. "It's a sensible solution."