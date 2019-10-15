Warning: Severe thunderstorms predicted for Bundaberg

Severe thunderstorms are predicted for the Bundaberg region this afternoon.

BUNDABERG could be in for some stormy weather this afternoon, with strong winds and hail predicted.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology said the activity was being caused by a surface trough moving east.

“There could be some severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon with winds gusts up to 90km/h and large hailstones,” she said.

“However, not much rain is expected.”

The BoM spokeswoman said there could be some isolated showers lingering tomorrow morning.

Another surface trough is expected to form on Thursday.