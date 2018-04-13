Warning over widely banned doco screening in Bundy

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill, a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarising men's rights movement.

STEPHEN Bennett is urging anyone going to see The Red Pill to do their homework.

The Burnett MP and Opposition spokesman for the prevention of domestic and family violence said concerns were raised by a member of the public, who wanted a showing of the controversial film at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre tomorrow to be cancelled.

The woman said the event was being touted as relating to "suicide prevention" but believed it would do more harm to women in Bundaberg, and requested Bundaberg Regional Council not allow the screening go ahead.

The film by feminist filmmaker Cassie Jaye looks into the men's rights movement.

Among the issues the film touches on are male suicide rates, workplace fatalities, sexual assault, family court and custody issues.

The movie had been banned from theatres around the world including across Australia after an "overwhelmingly negative response" from the public.

Theatres in Sydney and Melbourne, including the University of Sydney Student Union's cinema and the Dendy chain, banned the movie after vocal protests last year.

"As a local member, I'm fully supportive of democracy and freedom of speech, but some concerns have been raised with me regarding the content and underlying messages of this particular film," Mr Bennett said.

"I urge people to be acutely aware that they should go in with an open mind and do their own research before and after seeing the movie."

Bundaberg Regional Council declined to comment.