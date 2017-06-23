Warning on fidget spinning

IF YOU have jumped on the fidget spinner bandwagon, you might want to be careful with how you use the product.

The Queensland Office of Fair Trading (OFT) is warning consumers to read instructions and supervise children when using fidget spinners in light of recent reports of injuries both in Australia and overseas.

Fidget spinner toys are usually three-pronged and spin around a central bearing.

To date, several models have been tested by Australian product safety regulators and have passed safety tests.

One fidget spinner has been voluntarily recalled due to an insecure button battery compartment.

The OFT said when purchasing fidget spinners for children, parents and caregivers should keep in mind that quality and safety can be relative to price, and some cheaper products may not be of the same quality.

Parents and caregivers should be particularly cautious of products with button batteries or that have sharp points or edges.

Consumers are asked to report any safety incidents on 13 QGOV or at www.productsafety.gov.au.