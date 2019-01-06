Menu
Gladstone Regional Council's Early Warning Network was the target of hackers last night.
News

Warning network hacked, residents urged to delete message

Tegan Annett
by
6th Jan 2019 7:10 AM | Updated: 7:40 AM

THE Early Warning Network used to alert residents of severe weather in Gladstone was the target of a hacker overnight, the Gladstone Regional Council said.

Last night residents received text and landline messages and emails from the Early Warning Network's database.

It said, "Your personal data is not safe", and directed residents to an email address and website.

At 10.40pm the council said the EWN was targeted by a hacker who accessed the alerting system and sent out the message to part of the database.

"EWN staff at the time were able to quickly identify the attack and shut off our systems limiting the amount of messages sent out," the council said.

"Unfortunately, a small proportion of our database received this alert."

The council is working with the police to investigate the attack.

Residents have been urged to delete these messages or emails, if they received them.

The Early Warning Network provides Gladstone region residents access to an alerting system for severe weather.

It uses publicly available information to provide subscribers with alerts relevant to their location.

early warning network gladstone regional council hack scam weather warning
