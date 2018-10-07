WARNING: Miriam Vale storm likely to bring large hail

DAMAGING WINDS: The warning is in place for Miriam Vale, Calliope and Marlborough.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for parts of the Wide Bay, Burnett and Capricornia districts.

Locations which may be affected include Miriam Vale, Marlborough and Calliope.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Hail measuring 2cm was recorded in Gracemere, near Rockhampton, this afternoon.

Authorities are encouraging people to secure loose outdoor items, park cars under cover or away from trees, beware of fallen trees and power lines and seek shelter during the storm.

A BoM forecaster said only showers were expected in Bundaberg.