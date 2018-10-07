Menu
DAMAGING WINDS: The warning is in place for Miriam Vale, Calliope and Marlborough.
Breaking

WARNING: Miriam Vale storm likely to bring large hail

Jay Fielding
by
7th Oct 2018 3:37 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for parts of the Wide Bay, Burnett and Capricornia districts.

Locations which may be affected include Miriam Vale, Marlborough and Calliope.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Hail measuring 2cm was recorded in Gracemere, near Rockhampton, this afternoon.

Authorities are encouraging people to secure loose outdoor items, park cars under cover or away from trees, beware of fallen trees and power lines and seek shelter during the storm.

A BoM forecaster said only showers were expected in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg News Mail

