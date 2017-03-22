Warning from police as cars crash in the wet

EMERGENCY services are reminding drivers to slow down on wet roads and drive to the conditions after they were called to a number of crashes.

A 63-year-old woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday after failing to negotiate the intersection of Princess and Scotland Sts, before colliding with a pole.

The woman, who was driving a blue Suzuki Swift, received minor injuries in the single-car crash, which happened just before noon.

Two women were also injured in a two-car crash outside CQUniversity, with the sedans colliding at the intersection of University Dr and Childers Rd.

Both women were taken to hospital, one with minor head injuries and the other with chest pain.

The crash, which happened about 2.30pm, closed one lane of traffic for about half an hour while emergency services worked to clear the road.

Bundaberg police traffic branch officer-in charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said drivers were likely to have become complacent with the recent dry weather.

"We haven't had rain for a long time but with the forecast showing we're looking at substantial rain, and a potential cyclone forming up north, we ask people to bear in mind that there might be road closures and the roads will be slippery and wet,” he said.

"We're just appealing for drivers to slow down, consider the conditions and drive to their ability.”