Warning for hail and more rain

WARNING AREA: Higgins Storm Chasing say storms will stretch across the coast of Queensland from Rockhampton down the border.
Emma Reid
by

BUNDABERG'S abnormal October weather isn't over yet with a chance of thunderstorms today bringing rain and hail to the region from mid-morning.

Weatherzone meteorologist Craig McIntosh said modules showed there was a chance of hail and 5-10mm of rain by the end of the day.

"There are likely showers and thunderstorms later this morning into the early evening,” he said.

"There is a chance of hail and people need to keep an eye out for severe weather warnings.”

Mr McIntosh said the greatest threat was to the south of Bundaberg but there was still a risk to the region.

"The hail will most likely be in the smaller range but there is always a chance it can be bigger,” he said.

People are advised to move belongings such as cars under cover and be prepared.

Hail could fall in Bundaberg today as thunderstorms roll through the region.
At 8am, Higgins Storm Chasing told its Facebook followers there would be a number of storms around the coast of Queensland from Rockhampton down the border.

"There is going to be a number of storms around today in southeast Queensland, Central Queensland and north-east New South Wales,” they said.

"Heavy rain and lots of small hail under them.”

Mr McIntosh said a high pressure trough would take over and push the low pressure to the east and west in the coming days.

"It won't be as stormy but there will be more onshore winds and light showers,” Mr McIntosh said.

Tomorrow conditions will be much the same with early morning isolated thunderstorms.

