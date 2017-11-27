Menu
WARNING: Do not approach this man in Gympie

Police are warning not to approach this man seen in the Gympie region.
Frances Klein
POLICE are warning not to approach a dangerous man who is on the run and possibly in the Gympie region.

Originally wanted in Bundaberg for a number of serious matters including wounding, driving dangerously and ramming police vehicles, the man was spotted on the Bruce Hwy in Gympie on Saturday night travelling in a dark grey Toyota Prado.

The Prado, a 2012 model with a bull bar, was reported stolen from a Lower Wonga property last Thursday and was seen smashing through paddocks and fences and driving dangerously in the Gympie region late Saturday.

Gympie police were unable to intercept the car and driver, which was last seen heading south at Kybong.

 

A dangerous man was seen driving a dark grey Prado with a bull bar, like the one pictured, in the Gympie region.
Bundaberg Police Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said the man is considered dangerous and appears to be moving between Gympie and Bundaberg where he has been sighted back and forth over a number of days.

"Definitely do not approach him," Det Sgt Self said.

"He's wanted on a number of matters."

Additional to the photo above, the man now has a new 'sketched' neck tattoo.

The car more than likely has false number plates on it now, Det Sgt Self said.

The Detective Sergent said if you see the man contact Triple Zero (000) immediately or contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

