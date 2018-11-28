WARNING: damaging winds and large hailstones may hit Bundy

JUST after lunch the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bundaberg.

According to BoM the storm are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Bundaberg, Caboolture, Coolangatta and Ipswich.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:55 pm.