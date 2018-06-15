Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drivers warned to obscure number plates if posting car photos online.
Drivers warned to obscure number plates if posting car photos online. Contributed
Crime

Warning: Cover up your number plates

15th Jun 2018 3:30 PM

POLICE officers are warning drivers to obscure number plates when posting car photos online.

The warning comes after reported incidents of number plate cloning - where offenders replace the number plates of their own vehicle with those of a similar make and model.

As a result, unsuspecting motorists can receive hundreds of dollars worth of fines for infringements they didn't commit.

Bundaberg Police Sergeant Marty Arnold said offenders would find similar cars, and their number plates, by searching the internet for photographs of cars on social media or online car sales websites.

These images are then used to clone number plates.

"We want to get the message out that if you are putting pictures of your vehicle online you need to obscure the number plate,” Sgt Marty Arnold said.

"It is also important not to include number plate details in the description of the vehicle for sale.

"Unfortunately, the owner will not know their number plates have been cloned until the fines start rolling in.”

Sgt Arnold said car owners could use photo editing software to remove number plates from an image, or suggested covering the number plate before taking the picture.

bundaberg licence plate number plates police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundaberg taxi driver confronted by armed man

    Bundaberg taxi driver confronted by armed man

    News THE terrifying moment a knife was pulled on a Bundaberg taxi driver last night was captured on CCTV, with police searching for the person responsible.

    • 15th Jun 2018 5:10 PM
    REVEALED: Bundy servo set for major revamp

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy servo set for major revamp

    Council News Old service station would be demolished

    • 15th Jun 2018 5:00 PM
    Replica gun used to threaten Tafe students

    Replica gun used to threaten Tafe students

    News Man charged with multiple offences

    Revealed: Trendy new wine bar to spice up Bundy's CBD

    premium_icon Revealed: Trendy new wine bar to spice up Bundy's CBD

    Business Owners of Alowishus Delicious to launch cool new venue

    Local Partners