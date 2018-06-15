Warning: Cover up your number plates

POLICE officers are warning drivers to obscure number plates when posting car photos online.

The warning comes after reported incidents of number plate cloning - where offenders replace the number plates of their own vehicle with those of a similar make and model.

As a result, unsuspecting motorists can receive hundreds of dollars worth of fines for infringements they didn't commit.

Bundaberg Police Sergeant Marty Arnold said offenders would find similar cars, and their number plates, by searching the internet for photographs of cars on social media or online car sales websites.

These images are then used to clone number plates.

"We want to get the message out that if you are putting pictures of your vehicle online you need to obscure the number plate,” Sgt Marty Arnold said.

"It is also important not to include number plate details in the description of the vehicle for sale.

"Unfortunately, the owner will not know their number plates have been cloned until the fines start rolling in.”

Sgt Arnold said car owners could use photo editing software to remove number plates from an image, or suggested covering the number plate before taking the picture.