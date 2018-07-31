WARNING: Bushfire season starts tomorrow

WARNING: Ergon Energy urges property owners don't take the power out when burning off this bushfire season.

WARNING: Ergon Energy urges property owners don't take the power out when burning off this bushfire season. Contributed

WITH the bushfire season officially beginning tomorrow, Ergon Energy is urging property owners planning burn-offs to take precautions to prevent damage to the electricity network.

Ergon's regional field manager southern Max Hogan said damage to power poles from burn-offs could be expensive to repair and cause extended power supply interruptions to customers in neighbouring areas.

Mr Hogan said the risk of damage to the network from seasonal burning-off operations on rural properties could be mitigated if acreage owners, farmers and graziers took a few simple precautions.

These precautions include:

Clear around the base of poles before you burn off and, if local advice is required regarding this approach, please contact Ergon Energy on 13 74 66.

Don't burn too close to poles or powerlines.

Then after the burn-off, check that power poles have not been damaged or left smouldering or in danger of catching alight.

"These small steps will make a big difference to the continuous supply of electricity to your area,” Mr Hogan said.

"Property owners should also be aware they can be liable for the repair costs if their negligence results in damage to Ergon's poles or wires.”

He said although the bushfire season only officially began tomorrow, there had already been a significant number of bushfires in rural areas and crews were ready to respond to any damage to the network as soon as it was safe to do so.

"When an area is impacted by bushfire, we ask landowners to promptly check for any damage to poles and wires as part of their property inspection,” he said.

"In some cases, this can allow us to carry out any repairs required before they cause an outage, limiting the inconvenience to the local community.''

Mr Hogan reminded landowners of their obligation to acquire a permit from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services for any burning-off activity.

He said property owners with private poles should take the same precautions when burning off, otherwise they may need to engage a licenced electrical contractor to repair any damage.

If any poles or wires are damaged by a burn-off or bushfire, phone Ergon on 13 22 96, or call triple zero in a life-threatening situation.