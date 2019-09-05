WARNING: Bundy region fire ban to be issued from midnight

A fire ban is in place for the Bundaberg region from midnight tonight.

A fire ban is in place for the Bundaberg region from midnight tonight.

A BLANKET ban on all fires in the Bundaberg region will come into effect for all of tomorrow.

The fire danger rating is expected to reach 'severe' for the Wide Bay Burnett region.

"This fire rating will be in place from midnight (Thursday) until midnight on Friday, if conditions change this may be extended," Acting Bushfire Safety Officer for North Coast Region Mark Pomeroy said today.

A local fire ban on all fires in the Bundaberg Regional Council area, including cane burning, will also be in place for this time with all permits being cancelled.

"There are however circumstances under which fire can be used but that has to be approved by the chief fire warden," Mr Pomeroy said.

He said considerations that are taken into account for changing the fire rating include ground moisture, winds and humidity.

Mr Pomeroy stressed that extra vigilance needed to betaken by those undertaking "hot works" including welding, cutting and grinding works, with people undertaking these activities needing the ability to immediately extinguish any fire that may occur.

The Bureau of Meteorology is not expecting much rain to fall in Bundaberg this spring, though said people should keep an eye on their weekly forecast.

The Bureau's climate outlook for spring indicated a drier than usual end to the year across the country, with any meaningful rainfall not coming to the region for a number of months yet.

Advanced Care Paramedic for the Queensland Ambulance Service Elisabeth Kelsey gave some advice on dealing with bushfires and smoke.

"We have some bushfires burning around the state, and with warmer temperatures in play it's really actually really important that we take care of ourselves," Ms Kelsey said.

"Remember that prevention is the best medicine."

The fire ban and rating increase comes as Bundaberg expects to see temperatures reach 31 degrees tomorrow, with winds blowing NNE at up to 34km/h in the afternoon.