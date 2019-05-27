Warning: Australia's hottest burger hits Bundy

WITH two beef patties, melted cheese, hot sauce and carolina reaper, ghost and big yellow mama and chocolate bhutlah chillies - it's considered Australia's hottest burger.

Burger Urge yesterday launched the return of the double decker death wish burger and this year Bundaberg locals will get to take the heat themselves for the first time.

The burger is so hot it requires customers to sign a waiver before eating it.

Burger Urge Bundaberg store manager Justin Last said it's one of the craziest and hottest burgers in Australia.

So hot, the chillies have to be cooked before the store opens because of the heat.

"It's got the hottest chillies in the world and it's known to put people in the hospital, it requires gloves and goggles to eat,” he said.

"There are new burgers being launch today (Monday), the Lady Macdeath and the Nuclear Death Wish burger then Friday the Double Decker Death Wish will be available from Friday.

"It hit off very well last year.”

The burgers are available just in time for National Burger Day today (Tuesday) and Mr Last said he thinks people love burgers for the variety of flavour and combination.

"I also think it's the choice and the chance to chop and change and alter the burger to what they like,” he said.

"Being able to take a lot of things off and add on to change or try new ventures I think is what drives a lot of customers to come back.”

Mr Last said they had received some great feedback about the store since they opened two months ago.