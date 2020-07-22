Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The number of pedestrian fatalities has increased.
The number of pedestrian fatalities has increased.
News

Warning as number of pedestrian fatalities rises

Crystal Jones
22nd Jul 2020 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RACQ has issued a warning to drivers to be extra vigilant when driving, after the number of pedestrian fatalities on Queensland’s roads increased by more than 125 per cent compared to last year.

Department of Transport and Main Roads data revealed 18 pedestrians had been killed so far this year compared to eight at the same time in 2019.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said it was incredibly concerning the number of fatalities had more than doubled, especially given the reduction in traffic due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“While 18 might not seem like a huge number to some, we must remember we’re talking about lives here. That’s 18 families that have had to deal with the tragic and unexpected loss of a loved one,” Ms Ritchie said.

“They’re vulnerable users, and in the event of a crash, pedestrians always end up second best as they have very little protection from injury.

“It’s also up to people on foot to make sure they’re crossing the road safely, at the right time and the right location so they’re not putting themselves in a dangerous situation.”

Ms Ritchie said the number of cyclists who had been killed in crashes on Queensland roads had also doubled this year.

“Four cyclists have died so far in 2020, compared to two at the same time last year,” she said.

“It’s the highest toll we’ve seen at this time of the year since 2016. We all need to do better when it comes to protecting the lives of cyclists.

“When the speed limit is 60km/h or less, you must leave a gap of at least one metre when passing a cyclist and only go around when it’s safe to do so. When the speed limit is over 60km/h, the gap must be at least one and a half metres.

“Practising some patience could save someone’s life.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RIDE IN PEACE: Partner’s touching tribute to lost love

        premium_icon RIDE IN PEACE: Partner’s touching tribute to lost love

        News The only thing Trent Bellert loved more than bikes and cars was his family, but his tragic death means they have been left with a gaping hole in their hearts.

        ‘Pressure squeeze’: Windy weather hits Bundaberg

        premium_icon ‘Pressure squeeze’: Windy weather hits Bundaberg

        News Don’t put the winter woollies away yet Bundy, another cold snap is coming.

        MORNING REWIND: Rolling coverage from hostel fire

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Rolling coverage from hostel fire

        News Catch up on the stories from yesterday’s Spotted Dog and Federal Backpackers fire.

        How you can help: Bundy rallies after hostel fire

        How you can help: Bundy rallies after hostel fire

        News The backpackers escaped the blaze with their lives but little else