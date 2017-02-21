Warning as counterfeit $50 notes used in Childers twice

IT'S A FAKE: Businesses are being urged to be on high alert after counterfeit $50 notes were used to buy goods at a Childers store in Churchill St on two occasions.

BUSINESSES are being urged to be on high alert after counterfeit $50 notes were used to buy goods at a Childers store in Churchill St on two occasions in just over two weeks.

On both dates staff failed to pick up on the dodgy money and the counterfeit notes weren't detected until the business banked its takings.

The bank alerted Childers police, who are now investigating the matter.

On the first occasion the counterfeit $50 was used sometime between 4pm on January 27 and noon on January 30.

The second note was again used to buy goods from the same store between 10am and 8pm last Thursday.

The incidents come after a spate of counterfeit notes were detected across the sate, including on the Fraser Coast, Goondiwindi, Miles and Oakey and the Logan area since late last year.

Just after Christmas police reported the presentation of counterfeit notes at a business in Hervey Bay and two in Maryborough.

On one occasion at a store on Lennox St in Maryborough on December 26 the cashier refused to accept the note on the belief it was possibly counterfeit, and the person who presented the note subsequently grabbed it back and left the store quickly.

On the same day, another person attempted to purchase goods at a store on Alice St, Maryborough, and the cashier in this instance was not aware it was counterfeit until the business closed.

Police urged staff to check any notes presented at businesses and anyone who thinks they may have been presented counterfeit money should contact Policelink on 131 444 to report the matter.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has a colourful and visual guide to help people detect counterfeit notes.

They advise people to always check a range of features - don't rely on only one or two. For more information click here.