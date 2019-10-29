Warning after toy car bursts into flames on the Gold Coast. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7

Warning after toy car bursts into flames on the Gold Coast. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7

A Queensland family have shared a dire warning to parents after a toy they bought their son burst into flames, just minutes after he had been sitting in it.

Noah Mascilli was riding the little car on the footpath in Helensvale on the Gold Coast on Friday evening when it suddenly stopped working.

His parents had bought it for him a month earlier from an online retailer and it quickly became one of his favourite toys.

The little car stopped then started smoking. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7

His father, Jeff Mascilli, pulled him from the car after smoke started coming out from the back of the toy.

Just a couple of minutes later the whole car was ablaze.

"He wanted to jump back in the car but I said 'No, let's just sit on the grass and we are going to call for help'," Mr Mascilli told 7News.

"The fire went up to two to three metres tall. It was a massive fire for a little toy car."

It quickly became engulfed in flames. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7

The family called emergency services to come and put out the blaze, fearing the fire would spread into nearby bushland.

They later contacted the retailer to notify them of the incident, with the company saying it has launched an investigation to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Mr Mascilli warned other parents to keep a close eye on their children when playing with these types of toys.

"Don't just sit on a bench with your phones and drive away, stay close," he said.

"You never know. This fire just happened out of the blue."