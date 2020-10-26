Warning after sick find in bath toys

A mum cut her son's bath toys open and was horrified to see the mould growing inside.

A mum has shared stomach-churning photos of thick black mould inside her son's bath toys - as she urged parents to throw them away.

She decided to take a closer look after reading about another child who nearly lost his eyesight by squirting himself in the eye with a dirty bath toy.

So she cut the plastic bath toys open and was "disgusted" by what she found - with dangerous mould growing inside, even though she washes them regularly.

Warning other parents, she wrote on Facebook: "Please throw these bath toys away it's disgusting - I feel sick looking at it.

She warned other parents to throw theirs away – insisting she does clean them.

"For those of you who saw the post I shared the other day of the little boy who accidentally squirted himself in the eye with one of his bath toys and it got really bad infected, y'all …

"I just cut my kids bath toys open and needless to say, they are all going in the trash and I will never buy another and I would suggest you all do the same!

"They say mould grows in them because they're never able to fully dry out! I've never been more disgusted in my life!!"

As the toys never dry out fully, it can become a breeding ground for mould.

She shared the stomach-churning pics on Facebook.

After receiving some mum-shaming comments in response to the post, she later added: "**DISCLAIMER FOR ALL YOU PERFECT PARENTS**

"Yes I clean my kids toys but you cannot dry them out fully, therefore mould grows because it's wet - I'm sure y'all don't cook your kids Dino chicken nuggets either."

