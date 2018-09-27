WARNING ACTIVE: Severe storm with large hail, damaging winds

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology with the threat of large hailstones and damaging winds.

The warning was activated at 1.50pm and includes that Southeast Coast, Wide Bay and Burnett forecast districts.

BOM warns that severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Imbil, Kilcoy and Nambour.

A severe thunderstorm warning activated at 1.50pm.

A more detailed warning details thunderstorms that are moving northeast and are expected to affect the area west of Kilcoy and Moore by 2.25pm, and Mt Kilcoy and Linville by 2.55pm.

The next warning is due to be issued at 2.50pm.