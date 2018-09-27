Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

WARNING ACTIVE: Severe storm with large hail, damaging winds

27th Sep 2018 2:34 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology with the threat of large hailstones and damaging winds.

The warning was activated at 1.50pm and includes that Southeast Coast, Wide Bay and Burnett forecast districts.

BOM warns that severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Imbil, Kilcoy and Nambour.

A severe thunderstorm warning activated at 1.50pm.
A severe thunderstorm warning activated at 1.50pm.

A more detailed warning details thunderstorms that are moving northeast and are expected to affect the area west of Kilcoy and Moore by 2.25pm, and Mt Kilcoy and Linville by 2.55pm.

The next warning is due to be issued at 2.50pm.

bureau of meteorolgy nambour severe storm warning sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man charged with raping child cousin found not guilty

    premium_icon Man charged with raping child cousin found not guilty

    Crime A JURY has acquitted a Bundaberg man accused of raping his young cousin.

    $7.8M Bundy farm sale sparks drive for new listings

    premium_icon $7.8M Bundy farm sale sparks drive for new listings

    Business International interest in local farms

    LISTEN OUT: Bundy's top radio stations revealed

    premium_icon LISTEN OUT: Bundy's top radio stations revealed

    Offbeat Find out which station Bundy prefers

    Local Partners