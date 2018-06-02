Warmer winter on Bundy's radar

IT'S official: winter is going to be warmer this year.

Morning frosts are still expected to blanket parts of the region as the few first days of winter roll in, but the Bureau of Meteorology said we should expect a "mild” winter, with warmer than average temperatures across most of the state.

"For farmers and those working in the agricultural sectors, the warmer temperatures mean soils will stay warm longer,” the Bureau's winter outlook said.

"This is likely to keep the crop and pasture growing window open a little longer before the cold of winter.

"Dry conditions are likely to mean a slow and possibly late start to the growing season, potentially pushing the crop harvest later into the warmer months of 2018, when heatwaves can become a problem.”

Over the next week for Bundaberg, the minimum temperature will drop to 9 degrees until Monday, with the days warming up to a top in the low 20s.

In terms of rain, there is a little on the radar for the first week of winter, with falls between 1mm and 5mm forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Last month the region recorded 14.8mm rainfall.