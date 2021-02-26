WARM WELCOME: Special reef guests visit local schools

Chief pilot Erika Bergman with Andy Ridley from Citizens of The Great Barrier Reef and one of two special guests at Kalkie State School Dr David Wachenfeld (GBRMPA chief scientist). Picture: Adam Head

Chief pilot Erika Bergman with Andy Ridley from Citizens of The Great Barrier Reef and one of two special guests at Kalkie State School Dr David Wachenfeld (GBRMPA chief scientist). Picture: Adam Head

Students from two Bundaberg schools will welcome special guests into the classroom to showcase initiatives developed to protect the reef.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) chief executive officer Josh Thomas and chief scientist Dr David Wachenfeld will be visiting the Bundaberg region today.

Students from Kalkie State School on National Biodiversity Week.

Set to arrive at Kalkie State School at 10am, Reef Guardian students from Kalkie and Bargara State School will display some of their reef preservation projects.

During a live video presentation for Science Week last year, grade 3 Kalkie student Thomas Rehbein invited the guests to visit the region.

"We are excited that Mr Thomas is coming to see our work and it is great Bargara students can share meeting him also," Thomas said.

Chief pilot Erika Bergman with Andy Ridley from Citizens of The Great Barrier Reef and one of two special guests at Kalkie State School Dr David Wachenfeld (GBRMPA chief scientist). Picture: Adam Head

Both local schools have worked on a number of initiatives from Bargara's beeswax wraps to reduce eco-friendly lunchbox alternatives to Kalkie's Fantastic Not Plastic campaign to encourage reusable cloth bags over plastic.

"I love going to the beach and try to protect all the creatures - we try not to choose plastic so it can't hurt the turtles," classmate Lyla Page said.

"We can tell Mr Thomas we are plastic ninjas."

Kalkie State School year 3 student Lyla Page.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey will also attend the visit at Kalkie State School.