RSPCA Queensland has reminded pet owners to be considerate of their pets during Summer and not to leave your dogs in a hot car.
News

Warm temps warning for dog owners

Rhylea Millar
4th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
RSPCA have reminded pet owners to be extra vigilant with the safety of their dogs, during the summer months.

Spokesman for RSPCA Queensland, Michael Beatty said the organisation has received 460 complaints across the state this year, for dogs left in hot cars or without shade, shelter and in some cases, water.

“If it’s 30 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over 40 degrees in less than five minutes (and) the animal will overheat and die,” Mr Beatty said.

“It’s cruel and needs to stop and sadly every year, dogs also die in backyards.”

He said ute drivers needed to take extra care.

“A metal tray can heat up quickly and scorch dogs’ paws so metal floors of utes should be covered with a surface such as rubber,” Mr Beatty said.

“If using a metal cage to transport dogs, ensure it has a roof to provide shade and that the sides are well ventilated. Mesh should be used rather than solid material.

RSPCA recommends securing yards, over tethering dogs and giving pets access to multiple water bowls.

