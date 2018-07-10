WARM FEELS: IWC helps fight the winter chill

WARM SUPPORT: IWC team member Kiama Theuerkauf-Smith with the Blanket Buddies items being provided to the community.

WARM SUPPORT: IWC team member Kiama Theuerkauf-Smith with the Blanket Buddies items being provided to the community. CONTRIBUTED

AS THE mercury continues to dip through the winter months, IWC has joined in on the warm gestures by handing out free hand-made blankets, beanies and scarves to those in need.

To help celebrate NAIDOC Week, Blanket Buddies in Bundaberg have donated six boxes of large and small garments, available to the community, to help ease the winter chill.

IWC director Stirling Eggmolesse said locals who would value these knitted items are invited to the IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre any day this week.

"The knitted items are on tables in the foyer and people are invited to take one or several items,” Mr Eggmolesse said.

"For parents with babies or young children, we have small blankets and some knitted toys.

"Everyone is welcome. IWC is here for everyone, both indigenous and non-indigenous. Our focus is on indigenous, disadvantaged, at-risk, vulnerable and frail people.”

The Blanket Buddies' knitted gifts join the remainder of those donated to IWC by Knitting for Brisbane's Needy, which dropped off a consignment of blankets, beanies and toys to the non-government, community-run and charitable organisation recently.

"Literally hundreds of items have gone into our community, both in Bundaberg and North Burnett regions, where we know they will be valued by our community,” Mr Eggmolesse said.