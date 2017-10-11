Wares in wheelbarrows

RIDICULOUS FUN: The Wheelbarrow Markets return to Bundaberg this week as part of Midweek Crush. Wheelbarrows will line the footpaths of the CBD tomorrow night.

RIDICULOUS FUN: The Wheelbarrow Markets return to Bundaberg this week as part of Midweek Crush. Wheelbarrows will line the footpaths of the CBD tomorrow night.

THE Wheelbarrow Markets is the only market of its kind in Australia and returns to Bundaberg this week as part of Midweek Crush.

So when you see wheelbarrows lining the footpaths of the CBD Wednesday night don't be alarmed.

Trudie Leigo is the curator of the unusual event and said it was a ridiculously fun evening.

"It's a totally outdoor event, that really brings the street to life at night time,” Ms Leigo said.

The evening will see artists and makers selling their handmade wares out of wheelbarrows.

"The remarkable thing about this market is it features lots of creative people who don't usually offer their work at markets,” Ms Leigo said.

"Which means that people have the opportunity to buy really unique items that are all handmade locally.”

The Wheelbarrow Markets is a twilight event that will feature live music by singer/songwriter Melinda J. Wells.

"I love playing at street events, you always get a great vibe from performing in amongst the crowd”, Ms Wells said.

"I've been performing at festivals around Australia for over 20 years but this will be my first event with wheelbarrows.”

The Wheelbarrow Market is a feature event of the 2017 Crush Festival and is one of five events on in the CBD that evening.

Other events include the Great Gelato Groove, BRAG Up Late, Cavin Staff Art Exhibition and tours of The Generator and the launch of the CBD Story Walk.

"Each year this event has grown and I think it is because it is unique and an opportunity to enjoy an outdoor event in the CBD with colour, lights and music. It started off with the Great Gelato Groove - a collaboration between writers and musicians and of course free gelato” said Ainsley Gatley, Crush Festival Co-ordinator.

For more information on the Crush Festival go to www.crushfestivalqld.com.au

For more information on the Wheelbarrow Market go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/129837164269048/